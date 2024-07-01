Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.52.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.