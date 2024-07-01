Mina Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $623.26 million and $19.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,171,251,301 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,650,564 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,171,132,532.8400393 with 1,126,408,804.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54285842 USD and is up 7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $16,251,130.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

