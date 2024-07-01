Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,443 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.80. 311,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

