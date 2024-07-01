Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 9,817 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.13. 73,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,492. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.