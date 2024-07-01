Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 26,561 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.95. 384,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,902. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

