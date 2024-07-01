Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $36.93. 1,453,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.