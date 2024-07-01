Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $43,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,389. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

