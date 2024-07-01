Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VOT traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $228.38. 192,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.