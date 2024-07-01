Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,118,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 829,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,066. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

