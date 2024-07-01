Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,450. The firm has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

