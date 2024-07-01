Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $582.25. 589,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.