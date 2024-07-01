Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in CME Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in CME Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CME traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $195.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.11 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

