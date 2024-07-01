Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 55,096 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2,949.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

