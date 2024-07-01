Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $231.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

