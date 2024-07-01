Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,467 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.25. 12,236,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,363. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

