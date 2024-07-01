Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,715 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $529.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.47 and a 200 day moving average of $526.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

