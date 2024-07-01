Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $64,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. 10,763,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585,247. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

