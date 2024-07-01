Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.02.

Shares of MRNA opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock worth $56,118,931 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

