Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.33. 47,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,820. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.