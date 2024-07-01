Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.33. 47,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,820. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

