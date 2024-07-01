Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.83. 32,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 39,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

