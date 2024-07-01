Morgan Stanley Raises Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $6.65

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.65 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.58. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Infinera by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 52.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Infinera by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

