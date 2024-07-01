Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 1,073 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,105. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

