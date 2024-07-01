Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 0.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. 756,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,033. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.