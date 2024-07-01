Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,143,054 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

