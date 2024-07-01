Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. 1,881,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,785. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

