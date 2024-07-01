Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $62.44. 260,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,400. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

