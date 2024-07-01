Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $294.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.50.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $231.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $287.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,068 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

