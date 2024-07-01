Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Research Coverage Started at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,505 shares of company stock worth $165,089. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,841,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,589 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $11,138,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

