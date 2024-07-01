NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NetEase Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NetEase by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

