NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

NetEase Stock Down 0.5 %

NTES stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetEase by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $164,307,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $103,658,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

