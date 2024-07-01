NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

NTES opened at $95.58 on Thursday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NetEase by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 181,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of NetEase by 40.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 21.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

