Netrum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $50.08 Million (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Netrum has a market capitalization of $50.08 million and approximately $26.96 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netrum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $23.40 or 0.00037349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.40400417 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $26.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

