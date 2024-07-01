Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,648. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
