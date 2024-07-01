New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $42.52. 451,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

