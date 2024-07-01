NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

