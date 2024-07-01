NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on NXRT
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
NXRT opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.
NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.