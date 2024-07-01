NFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,720.99 or 1.00325485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00076766 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.