Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.00. 719,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,653. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

