Notcoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.42 Billion (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $251.07 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,711 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,711.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01459636 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $277,373,176.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

