Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.42. 3,432,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $652.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.