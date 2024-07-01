Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 4.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,643,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,628,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

