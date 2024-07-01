Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.36

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.36 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 160781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after buying an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
