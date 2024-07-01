Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 470,859 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,935,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,456,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,688.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,011,000.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.79. 96,507 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

