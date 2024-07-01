O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 459 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.66. The stock had a trading volume of 209,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

