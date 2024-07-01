O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

