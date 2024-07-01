O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,385,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,479,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,813. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $260.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

