O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 1,619 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

