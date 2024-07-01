O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 256 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $345,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.99 on Monday, hitting $914.37. 2,469,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,687. The company has a market capitalization of $869.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $916.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $814.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.