O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 146.6% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,483. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

