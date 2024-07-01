Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.76. 567,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

