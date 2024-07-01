Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 6,955 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

